Free First Fri-Yay Bike Rentals

Free bike rides are back! As the new year kicks off, anyone looking for a way to get outside and move naturally can once again pedal off on a no-cost outdoor adventure, thanks to a partnership between Blue Zones Project and Fort Worth Bike Sharing.

The popular “Free First Fri-Yay” program, introduced last year, will once again offer free BCycle rental day passes on the first Friday of every month throughout 2021.

Bike riding is a fun and convenient way to get where you need to go, or just go somewhere for the fun of it. Cycling supports natural movement, family time and a way to be socially connected while physically distant — all Blue Zones principles for well-being that have been especially critical this past year. So, access your free pass by using promotion code 92020 at any Fort Worth Bike Sharing kiosk or promo code 92020APP on the Bike Sharing app. More information on how to ride is available at https://fortworthbikesharing.com/.

Free First Fri-Yay is a partnership between Fort Worth Bike Sharing and Blue Zones Project, brought to Fort Worth by Texas Health Resources, available to all area residents and visitors to Fort Worth. NBC 5 is participating as a media sponsor of Blue Zones Project.