Fort Worth YMCA Turkey Trot 2022

NBC 5 and Fort Worth YMCA would like to see you at to the 41st Annual Fort Worth YMCA Turkey Trot on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 24, at 8:30 a.m.

Racers and walkers across the metroplex will have three options to choose from for this event, the 1K Hapi Water Gobbler Trot, the 10K and the 5K. All proceeds from this event will go to the YMCA’s diverse programming which includes childcare, water safety lessons, summer camp, youth sports, health programs, senior engagement, food insecurity, and more.

The Fort Worth YMCA Turkey Trot

Thursday, November 24

8 a.m. - 1K Hapi Water Gobbler Trot

8:30 a.m. – 10K and 5K

6115 Camp Bowie

Fort Worth

History of the Fort Worth YMCA Turkey Trot

The first Fort Worth YMCA Turkey Trot was held on Thanksgiving morning, November 26, 1981 with an estimate of 200 participants from the neighborhood. By 1995, the race expanded and grew to approximately 2,000 runners. In 2010, over 12,000 runners participated in the Fort Worth YMCA Turkey Trot, with an estimated crowd of over 14,000 people. Due to the start of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, the event became 100% virtual and engaged over 1,800 participants. Over the years, the Fort Worth YMCA Turkey Trot has raised over $3 million dollars to help support the Y and the community’s needs. The Fort Worth YMCA Turkey Trot is still one of Tarrant County’s premiere races.

About the YMCA of Metropolitan Fort Worth

The YMCA of Metropolitan Fort Worth consists of 13 branches and serves Hood County, Tarrant County, Johnson County, and outlying areas. Regardless of age, race, and income background, the Fort Worth YMCA provides opportunities to all individuals to learn, grow and thrive.