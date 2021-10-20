Fort Worth YMCA Turkey Trot 2021

Join NBC 5 and the Fort Worth YMCA for the 40th Annual Turkey Trot on Thursday, November 25 at Bricks of Camp Bowie Boulevard. Races will also be available virtually.

Runners and walkers from across North Texas will come together Thanksgiving morning to partake in one of Tarrant County’s top premiere races. To register, click HERE.

Races and start times:

1k Gobbler Trot begins at 8:00 a.m.

10K Event begins at 8:15 a.m.

5K Event begins at 8:30 a.m.

For more information and to receive course maps of the races, visit www.fwtrot.org.

This year, the Fort Worth YMCA is providing a new experience at the Turkey Trot. The VIP Turkey Coop is a new opportunity that will serve as a place for runners and walkers to nourish their bodies and enjoy fellowship prior to their 5K and 10K events. To partake in the VIP Turkey Coop, participants must pay a $ 15 dollar fee. After completing the 5K or 10K, the first 4,000 “chip-timed” runners will receive a 40th Anniversary medal.

The Fort Worth YMCA is also recognizing individuals and organizations who have supported the Turkey Trot for many years, by commemorating them in this year’s inaugural induction, Turkey Trot Hall of Fame.

So, tie-up your shoestrings and get ready to race. No matter where you “trot” in this year’s Fort Worth YMCA Turkey Trot, you’re supporting the Y’s efforts to continue to provide opportunities and access to all.

Proceeds from the Fort Worth YMCA Turkey Trot will provide support to the Y’s diverse programming. This includes benefiting essential childcare, drowning prevention and water safety, youth sports, health programs, summer camps, senior engagement, food insecurity and more.

NBC 5 is a media sponsor for the Fort Worth YMCA 40th Annual Turkey Trot.

Fort Worth YMCA Turkey Trot History

The first Fort Worth YMCA Turkey Trot was held on Thanksgiving morning, November 26,1981 with an estimate of 200 participants from the neighborhood. By 1995, the race expanded and grew to approximately 2,000 runners. In 2010, over 12,000 runners participated in the Fort Worth YMCA Turkey Trot, with an estimated crowd of over 14,000 people. Due to the start of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, the event became 100% virtual and engaged over 1,800 participants. Over the years, the Fort Worth YMCA Turkey Trot has raised over $3 million dollars to help support the Y and the community’s needs. The Fort Worth YMCA Turkey Trot is still one of Tarrant County’s premiere races.

About the YMCA Fort Worth

The YMCA of Metropolitan Fort Worth consists of 13 branches and serves Hood County, Tarrant County, Johnson County and outlying areas. Their mission is to place Christian principles into practice through programs that build healthy spirits, minds and bodies for all. Regardless of age, race, and income background, the Fort Worth YMCA provides opportunities to all individuals to learn, grow and thrive.

The Fort Worth YMCA Turkey Trot 2021

Thursday, November 25

8:00 A.M.

In Person & Virtual

Bricks of Camp Bowie Blvd.

6115 Camp Bowie

Fort Worth, Texas 76116

To Register, Click HERE

www.fwtrot.org