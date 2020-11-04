Join NBC 5 and the Fort Worth YMCA for the 39th Annual Fort Worth YMCA Turkey Trot on Thanksgiving Day, November 26th.

This year, the Fort Worth YMCA is going virtual and you can trot wherever you are!

Due to the ongoing concerns of the Covid-19 pandemic, the 2020 Fort Worth YMCA Turkey Trot will be a virtual event. As a virtual participant, you will get to choose the location and time of the day that works best for you! A few suggested courses will be released closer to race day.

To register visit, https://fwtrot.org.

The proceeds from the Fort Worth YMCA Turkey Trot will support the Fort Worth YMCA’s Covid-19 relief efforts, scholarships for families in our community and other YMCA programming. The programming includes health programs, food security, senior engagement, water safety lessons, summer camp, youth sports and more.

The Turkey Trot has grown from 200 runners to over 10,000 in the 5K, 10K and Gobbler Trot races. It has become a Fort Worth tradition for generations of families and the community.

Join the virtual fun on Thanksgiving Day!

No matter where you Trot, you’re helping the Fort Worth YMCA continue to provide opportunities and access for all.

For more information and to register, visit https://fwtrot.org.

39th Annual Fort Worth YMCA Turkey Trot 2020

Trot Wherever You Are - Virtual Event

Thanksgiving Day

November 26

