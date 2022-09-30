Fort Worth NAACP Freedom Fund Celebration 2022

The Fort Worth Tarrant County NAACP 45th Annual Dr. George D. Flemmings Freedom Fund Celebration is back, in-person, on Friday, October 21, at 6:45 p.m. at the Fort Worth Convention Center. The theme is “A Fair Share: Housing and the American Dream.” Secretary Marsha L. Fudge of the U.S. Department of Housing and Development is the featured guest.

Tickets are now available for this celebration banquet. Please click HERE for more information.

NAACP Fort Worth Tarrant County

45th Annual Freedom Fund Celebration

Friday, October 21

6:45 p.m.

Fort Worth Convention Center

1201 Houston Street

Fort Worth, TX 76102

For Information and Tickets Click HERE

*The Secretary's appearance does not constitute support, endorsement or a request for funds for the hosts of this event.

About the NAACP

Founded in 1909, the NAACP is the nation’s oldest and largest civil rights organization. From the ballot box to the classroom, the thousands of dedicated workers, organizers, leaders and members who make up the NAACP continue to fight for social justice for all Americans. The Fort Worth Tarrant County branch was founded in 1934. Their mission is to ensure the political, educational, social and economic equality of rights of all persons and to eliminate racial hatred and racial discrimination.