Don’t miss the inaugural Fort Worth Comedy Festival (FWCF) on Saturday, March 21! This free admission, donation-based event will take place at Art Room and other nearby businesses of Near Southside in Fort Worth.

FWCF features a line-up of sketch, stand-up, short-form, long-form and musical improv, along with various other comedy performances in multiple venues, with Art Room serving as the main stage. For those interested in developing their skills or looking to experience something new, the festival features several comedy workshops, including one for kids!

The Fort Worth Comedy Festival is a community-based event that focuses on providing quality entertainment via the art of diverse comedy genres with a spotlight on small, locally-owned businesses. A portion of the proceeds benefit The Art Room.

Don’t miss out on this newest piece of Funky Town history!

For more information, visit www.fortworthcomedyfestival.com.

Fort Worth Comedy Festival 2020

Saturday, March 21

Noon – 10:30 P.M.

Art Room

120 St. Louis Ave #117

Fort Worth, TX 76104

www.fortworthcomedyfestival.com