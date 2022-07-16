homeless services

Fort Worth Area Churches Resume ‘Room in the Inn' Program for Homeless Men

After closing due to COVID-19, churches are now able to once again provide shelter to the homeless community

A man wearing shorts and sandals walks past a cooling center in a Chicago Department of Human Services center

Beginning on July 13, nearly a dozen Fort Worth area churches will once again be opening their doors to welcome men experiencing homelessness through the "Room in the Inn" program.

Fort Worth's Presbyterian Night Shelter works with about a dozen area churches to offer a place to find refuge from the heat in the summer and from the cold in the winter.

The program was paused in 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic but begins again this week.

Participating churches aren't hosting the homeless each night but work on a rotation in partnership with the Presbyterian Night Shelter.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

You can find more local cooling stations here.

This article tagged under:

homeless servicesFort WorthCOVID-19hot weatherPresbyterian Night Shelter
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint LX News Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us