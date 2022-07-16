Fort Worth Area Churches Resume ‘Room in the Inn' Program for Homeless Men

Beginning on July 13, nearly a dozen Fort Worth area churches will once again be opening their doors to welcome men experiencing homelessness through the "Room in the Inn" program.

Fort Worth's Presbyterian Night Shelter works with about a dozen area churches to offer a place to find refuge from the heat in the summer and from the cold in the winter.

The program was paused in 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic but begins again this week.

Participating churches aren't hosting the homeless each night but work on a rotation in partnership with the Presbyterian Night Shelter.

