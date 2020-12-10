Where to Find Food as Agencies Continue Holiday Food Distribution

The drive to feed hungry families in North Texas is pushing ahead through the holiday season.

Tarrant Area Food Bank and North Texas Food Bank are still going strong with mass food distributions as they wrap up 2020.

Tarrant Area Food Bank

TAFB has a few more mega mobile food markets planned before the year ends.

Thursday, Dec. 10 - 9 a.m. until supplies last: Harvesting in Mansfield, 150 S 6th Ave, Mansfield, TX

Crews are returning to Herman Clark Stadium for two more mega mobile food markets thanks to a partnership with the Fort Worth Independent School District.

Friday, Dec. 11 - 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Herman Clark Stadium, 5201 CA Roberson Blvd, Fort Worth, TX 76119

Friday, Dec. 18, Friday - 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Herman Clark Stadium, 5201 CA Roberson Blvd, Fort Worth, TX 76119

Families can drive up -- no questions asked -- and volunteers will load 100 pounds of high-quality produce, meat, dairy and groceries into their trunks.

Now more than ever, TAFB said it is also looking for volunteers to help out with registration, traffic control and food distribution.

North Texas Food Bank

North Texas Food Bank is also doing some outreach this week as well. All food will be distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis. All sites are drive-thru distributions and cannot accommodate walk-ups.

Thursday, Dec. 10 - 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.: Covenant Life Church, 423 N. College St. Waxahachie, TX 75165

Thursday, Dec. 10 - 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.: Casa View Christian Church, 2230 Barnes Bridge Road, Dallas, TX 75228

Friday, Dec. 11 - 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.: First United Methodist Church Plano, 3160 E Spring Creek Pkwy., Plano, TX 75074

Friday, Dec. 11 - 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.: Ennis Cares, 2301 Ennis Pkwy, Ennis TX 75119

These are just some of the larger distributions. There are countless partner agencies that both food banks work with to feed families on a daily basis.

Visit NTFB.org or TAFB.org the ‘Find Food’ tabs on each site list the community pantries near you.