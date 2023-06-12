Volunteers keep food pantries stocked and North Texans fed

NBC5 is committed to fighting hunger in North Texas, and the effort includes raising awareness about food insecurity and how it easy it can be to help.

Every day that the North Texas Food Bank is open, volunteers are in the warehouse packing meals.

Those who opt for the pack and box opportunity work together in an assembly line to package the boxes and bags of food that are distributed to more than 400 food pantries and community organizations in 13 counties.

Groups of up to 25 can come as well as individuals. Each has a story about why they volunteer.

"My wife was food insecure for six years after her dad died when she was young, up until she was able to get a job and help provide money for food for herself and others," said volunteer Mike Higgins.

Higgins worked for a company provided five million meals to various food banks across the country. Once he retired, he started volunteering with North Texas Food Bank a few times a week.

"And one of the good things for the volunteers here, when you volunteer, there's a special match to where instead of $1 turning into three meals, it can turn into nine meals," Higgins said. "So, you can do both time and money, and it's a double win."

Go here to learn about volunteer opportunties at NTFB. Information about volunteer opportunities with Tarrant Area Food Bank is here.

For resources, go here.