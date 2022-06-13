Tarrant Area Food Bank Preps ‘Dinner For Dads' With Father's Day Cookout Meal Distribution

Don't have anything planned for dad this year? The Tarrant Area Food Bank (TAFB) has you covered with Dinner for Dad.

Following up on the success of Meals for Mom, the TAFB again partnered with multiple brands to create the first ever Dinner for Dads, a new event that'll provide families all they need for a Father's Day cookout.

Due to current inflation, which is raising the cost of fuel, rent and groceries, the food bank said many community members are faced with the dilemma of either paying for their utilities or for dinner. The Dinner for Dads event is aiming to alleviate that strain for some North Texas families.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

Dinner for Dads meal pickup will take place Thursday at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth. There will be approximately 1,200 meals available for pickup in the Yellow Lot from 6:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m.

FOOD BANK IN NEED OF DONATIONS

Tarrant Area Food Bank said they are also being impacted by inflation and that their once full shelves are beginning to look half empty.

To be able to continue providing meals to North Texans, the TAFB is asking for monetary distributions to assist with buying food for their 13-county service area. If you would like to donate, you can find more information here.

The food bank also needs volunteers to help distribute meals at events like Dinner for Dads. Those interested in volunteering can click here to become a Hunger Hero.