Tarrant Area Food Bank Adds New Event & Distribution Center to Serve Parker County

Families will line up again Friday at the Herman Clark Stadium in Fort Worth to get fresh food from Tarrant Area Food Bank.

The mega mobile market has happened every week for more than a year now.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

"We're running somewhere between 2 and 4,000 families a week out of there. And you can just see the multiplier. It's more than 52 weeks we've been out there," said Julie Butner, the food bank's president and CEO. "We're starting to see those numbers come down a little bit. The sad part is the amount of food we're distributing remains high."

Just as the needs of clients continue so do the needs of the nonprofit.

"Our biggest needs are with volunteers and also with financial contributions. we are continuing to provide food at record levels in our history. and of course now with folks getting vaccinated and things starting to return to normal. We would like to get our volunteers back. We rely on heavily, to the tune of 20,000 people, on volunteers every year," she said.

Any gaps in volunteers and funding, though, won't slow the mission.

"We knew even before the pandemic that we weren't fully surfacing all 13 counties that we are responsible for providing food to," Butner said as she talked about the nonprofit's new distribution center in Weatherford. "That will help us serve some of our rural communities in a better way than we have in the past."

The distribution center will be fully operational by fall, but a new Meals for Moms event is in the works for this weekend.

"This Saturday, we're gonna do our first-ever distribution Meals for Moms. This is especially targeting moms for Mother's Day who need to provide food to their families. Anybody who needs food can come out to our location in Parker County," Butner said.

The Moms for Meals food distribution will be a drive-thru event on Saturday, April 23, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 112 Winners Circle in Weatherford.