North Texas food bank uses creative ways to find support in its fight against hunger

Food banks and their partner agencies put millions of meals on tables across North Texas but making individuals aware of their role in fighting hunger is part of the work, too.

Tarrant Area Food Bank hosts events at its warehouse in Fort Worth and its satellite location in Weatherford to help people learn about the need in the community and how to be part of fighting hunger.

Wine and peaches help get people in the door.

"We are trying to bring first-time people who have never been exposed to the food bank in and we generally do that through Wine in the Warehouse and we offer those quarterly, but we also do those one-off if somebody wants to bring a group of friends," said Julie Butner, the food bank's president and chief executive officer.

Guests enjoy a glass of wine and get a behind-the-scenes tour of the food bank's distribution center in Fort Worth. They can sip and stroll while learning how the nonprofit distributes millions of meals to hungry families.

At the food bank's satellite facility in Parker County, it's Peaches in the Warehouse.

"It's folks coming in. They get to tour the food bank, and we through our own culinary program, will be offering various recipes that include local Parker County peaches," Butner said. "So, local events asking local donors and volunteers to support their local communities."

The 2nd Annual Peaches in the Warehouse is Friday, July 7th, benefitting TAFB West. Tickets to the event and raffle tickets can be purchased here.

The next Wine in the Warehouse is Wednesday, August 9th. Reserve your space here.