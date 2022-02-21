North Texas Food Bank Receives $10.5M Gift From Perot Family

The North Texas Food Bank has received a $10.5 million donation from the Perot family -- one of the largest contributions in the food bank’s 40-year history.

“The North Texas Food Bank, and indeed all of North Texas, is fortunate for the extraordinary generosity of the Perot family,” said Trisha Cunningham, CEO of the North Texas Food Bank. “Their lifelong commitment to fighting hunger has improved the lives of countless North Texas families. This gift will help us grow our capacity to serve those in need for years to come.”

This particular gift supports the NTFB’s recently launched Nourish North Texas campaign, a 3-year effort to raise $500 million in money and food to help the food-insecure population of North Texas.

“Through this gift, we are proud to honor the Perot family’s legacy of addressing hunger in North Texas, from Lulu May and Gabriel Perot, to Ross and Margot Perot, and to Bette Perot who was so instrumental in the founding of the North Texas Food Bank,” said Katherine Perot Reeves, a longtime supporter and board member of the North Texas Food Bank. “By continuing to ensure that families receive the food they need, we can give them hope for a brighter future.”

The Perot’s $10.5 million donation reflects the family’s longstanding support of the North Texas Food Bank.

In 2018, the NTFB opened the Perot Family Campus – a 230,000-square-foot facility that houses food distribution, volunteer operations and office space.

NBC 5 News