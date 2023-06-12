North Texas Food Bank hosts educational summer camp

The North Texas Food Bank held a summer camp for kids for the first time on Monday. About 20 children signed up for an eye-opening education about food insecurity.

"In North Texas, we have one of the highest rates of food insecurity in children," said Elizabeth Campo, a North Texas Food Bank volunteer specialist. "Their peers are facing food insecurity, so it's important to know what their peers are going through."

An estimated 1 in 5 children in North Texas is living with food insecurity. The North Texas Food Bank Kids Camp uses play money to help kids visualize where money goes on a budget, and see how little is left for food.

"So it's kind of like the golden rule: treat others like you want to be treated," said 11-year-old Austin Monroy, of Dallas. "If he can't afford meals after he's done paying for bills and stuff like that, then we have to help them. We have to give them the food he cannot afford."

Campers toured the food bank warehouse to see how their donated cans of food make it to the people who need it, packed meals to distribute, and spent time in the garden learning how to grow their own food.

"I've learned that you should give people food 'cause you don't really experience what they've went through," said 8-year-old Phoenix Badon, of Dallas. "I hope they enjoy it."

"I think it's just beautiful to hear such young minds thinking that already," Campo said. "I just hope as they grow they continue to learn that they can give back. Every dollar makes a difference and every minute makes a difference."

The North Texas Food Bank Kids Camp is held on Mondays, with a new class of campers each week. The cost is $30, which helps the food bank provide 90 meals. For more information or to register, click here.