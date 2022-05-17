North Texas Food Bank Braces for ‘Hungriest Time of the Year'

It won't be long before school is out for summer, and it means some kids who rely on meals at school will find themselves fighting hunger.

It will increase the demand the North Texas Food Bank is already seeing from inflation.

"We know that summer is the hungriest time of the year, and as far as inflation goes, we've been told to anticipate that these needs are going to be this high at least through the end of the year," said Trisha Cunningham, the president and CEO of NTFB.

Cunningham says in March and April, her team distributed the highest number of meals since more than a year ago.

Peak demand last year was 10.5 million to 11 million meals per month.

It's now up to 12 million. Cunningham believes for the increase is "directly attributable to inflation."

"Whenever they go to the grocery store, they're spending 30% more on food. And, they've not recovered yet from the economic impact of the pandemic. They're making it from week to week and so many are coming back to the food bank to continue to provide for their families," she said.

With the approach of the busy summer months, a fundraising campaign is underway right now where every donation will be doubled.

"Many don't understand that the need in our community is extremely high. We have more than 800,000 individuals that regularly don't know if they're gonna have nutritious meals on their table. And that includes 300,000 children," Cunningham said.