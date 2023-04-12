Norma's Cafe, North Texas Food Bank Fight Hunger on Grilled Cheese Day

Fighting Hunger can be easy as eating a grilled cheese sandwich.

April 12 is considered National Grilled Cheese Day and Norma's Cafe is celebrating by helping to feed North Texans.

The restaurant will donate the proceeds from every grilled cheese sandwich sold Wednesday to the North Texas Food Bank.

Head to the original Norma's Cafe in Oak Cliff or to other locations in North Dallas, Park Lane, Frisco, or Plano to get some comfort food for yourself and help someone else.

"We are thrilled to partner with the North Texas Food Bank for National Grilled Cheese Sandwich Day," said Ed Murph, owner of Norma's Cafe in a news release. "As a community-focused business, we believe that it's our responsibility and honor to support organizations like NTFB that make a real difference in the lives of people in our area. It's as easy as

eating good to do good!"

The North Texas Food Bank is a nonprofit hunger relief organization that provides access to nutritious food to those in need throughout North Texas. Through its network of more than 200 partner agencies, NTFB distributes food to more than 190,000 individuals each month.