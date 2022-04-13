Nonprofit to Spotlight How School Districts Are Fighting Childhood Hunger

Wednesday morning, the Children at Risk nonprofit organization will release its findings on school districts that are best fighting childhood hunger and those falling short.

“Kids can’t learn if they’re hungry, and academic success is really difficult in food-insecure households and in poverty,” Children at Risk CEO Sharon Watkins Jones said. “School meals are essential in combating poverty in food-insecure communities.”

Two North Texas school districts, Irving ISD and White Settlement ISD, will be a part of the data presented.

“One of the most unique things that we’ve seen in the state is the provision of meals at school buses and school bus stops and the fact that teachers and administrators are just really going out of their way to love on our kids,” Watkins Jones said. “This is a trying time for all of us and we know that if you’re hungry you can’t learn and it also affects your mental health. We’re just impressed how kids are being embraced across the state.”

The organization will also release information on red flag schools that are facing challenges. There are 388 red flag schools in last year’s study.

The presentation is set for 10 a.m. on the organization's Facebook page.