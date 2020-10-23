Nonprofit Prepares to Feed Thousands for Holiday Season

It's an incredible sight -- the long line of cars and people waiting to get food.

The images provided by the Dallas-based nonprofit Chris Howell Foundation dramatically show a need for food that started back in March and still exists now.

"This pandemic has been a challenge. While one expense went down, others went up. Household expenses. The grocery bills went up," said Jocelyn Charles, a single mother of two teenagers. "It has had an impact on many households. It had an impact on me as well."

Charles praises the kindness and generosity that has helped her and others in her Pleasant Grove neighborhood.

I was able to take back boxes to other single parents I know even my neighbors who I know are in need as well," she said.

The COVID-19 Comunity Relief Drives supplies families with boxes containing 30 pounds of food provided by the United States Department of Agriculture's Farmers to Families program to fight hunger.

Care packages with sanitizer, soap and masks aid in the fight against coronavirus -- All of it will be needed for weeks to come.

https://www.facebook.com/chrishowellfoundation

"We feel the pandemic or the effects of the pandemic will go into next year, so we are ramping up. We are doing food distrubituoins into christmas to make sure families ahve food & necessities they need for the holidays," said Dominique Bryant-Howell, the foundation's president and interim chief executive officer.

The foundation is in need, too, of volunteers to help at the food drives and funds to make it happen. The foundation says in all, it costs about $12 to help a family.

"The need is dire, but our community is strong," Howell said in a news release. "We ask for volunteers and partners to help us continue to support families needing urgent assistance in an unpredictable season."

And for those who need the help, Charles offers this.

"Don't be afraid to ask for help or be afraid to receive the help that's available. It's very humbling but when you need it you need it," she advised.

Upcoming Schedule of CHF Drives:

Skyline Ranch

1801 E. Wheatland Road

Dallas, TX, 75241

9:00a to 1:00p

Saturday, October 24, 2020

Saturday, November 7, 2020

Saturday, November 21, 2020

Saturday, December 12, 2020

Tuesday, December 22, 2020

Tarrant County College South Campus

5301 Campus Drive,

Fort Worth, TX, 76119

9:00a to 1:00p

Saturday, October 31, 2020

Saturday, November 14, 2020

Saturday, December 5, 2020

Saturday, December 19, 2020

For more information, visit www.chrishowellfoundation.org.

Potential volunteers and partners can contact support@chrishowellfoundation.org or 214-760-4818.