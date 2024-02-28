New agricultural hub in Fort Worth will bring fresh produce to 500,000 people across North Texas

A major new tool to fight hunger is officially online in Fort Worth, as Wednesday marked the grand opening of the Sid W. Richardson Agricultural Hub.

The new facility will send out fresh produce to families in need, and local leaders hope it will make an impact on the overall health of our community.

“That is a reality for our kids, to not have an apple sauce you can share with your sibling,” said Fort Worth mayor Mattie Parker. “To not have cereal in the morning, and certainly not have fresh produce.”

The Tarrant Area Food Bank serves 500,000 people facing hunger in North Texas. The latest tool to take on that issue is the Sid W. Richardson Agricultural Hub.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

At the grand opening at the site on North Vacek Street near downtown Fort Worth, city, county, and state leaders came together to celebrate a potential game changer for food insecurity.

“And this is the perfect example of what we do in Fort Worth that makes our community different,” said Pete Geren with the Sid W. Richardson Foundation. “Our great big heart brings us together.”

The AgHub is a joint effort from the Tarrant Area Food Bank, the city of Fort Worth and Tarrant County, as well as private donors.

Fresh produce will be donated here from local farmers and those as far away as the Rio Grande Valley and Arizona.

It’ll be sorted and shipped to 500 partner agencies across the region.

“This food bank covers 13 counties, they service half a million hungry people,” said Sid Miller, the commissioner of the Texas Department of Agriculture. “And that’s just sad, in this state, the land of plenty, the number one agriculture exporter.”

Organizers said fresh produce is one of the most crucial parts of a healthy diet, and they hoped the AgHub would help take on hunger in North Texas for years to come.

“This is a really innovative solution to bring better quality, higher nutritious food into our community and to the families that are struggling with food insecurity,” said Julie Butner, president and CEO of the TAFB.

“This is Fort Worth at its best,” said Geren. “This is an example of its great big heart.”