Millions of Texans Are Food Insecure: Waco-Based Nonprofit Reports

New numbers out Wednesday show the impact of the pandemic on families fighting hunger.

"Food insecurity numbers, in my opinion, really give us one of the best glimpses of what the state of the union really is. So how is the health and wellbeing of our country? How's the health and wellbeing of our state or our communities? Those food security numbers give us a good idea," said Jeremy K. Everett, executive director of the Baylor Collaborative on Hunger and Poverty.

The Waco-based group reports the most recent numbers available show 4.2 million Texans are food insecure and one out of every four is a child.

A report Wednesday from the U.S. Department of Agriculture reveals more than anyone else, children faced the strain of food insecurity last year.

Some 7.6% of U.S. households, that's nearly 3 million children, could not provide adequate food at some point in 2020. That figure is up from 6.5% in 2019.

The Dallas Coalition for Hunger Solutions is holding a free webinar on Sept. 17 called "Ending Hunger in America: A Holistic Approach" which will feature a panel discussion on the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic and ideas to solve hunger and impact community health in an all-inclusive way.

If you are fighting food insecurity, NBCDFW.com has resources to help with Fighting Hunger.