Mega Distribution Expected to Feed 1k Families

Families in South Dallas fighting hunger will get big-time help.

Catholic Charities Dallas will host a mega food distribution from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday at the Dallas Executive Airport. The nonprofit is prepared to pass out 60,000 pounds of food to a thousand families.

The event comes as many struggle to make ends meet in the ongoing pandemic.

"South Dallas was a food desert before the pandemic. It had its challenges during the pandemic. So, we feel compelled to keep doing these big events to bring out the families so they can stretch their dollars," said Jari Mema, Chief Services Officer at Catholic Charities Dallas.

"It's not that they don't have any money at all for food. It's they need to fix that car or pay for daycare to get back to work and getting that little bit of food assistance is that little push they need for self-sufficiency," added Kim Morris, Directory of Community Partner Relationships for North Texas Food Bank.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

The partnership between the nonprofits has produced mega food distributions, put drive-thrus in parking lots and food pantries and trucks in areas not served before.

"We had 10 pantries before the pandemic. now we have over 60 locations our food trucks go to in different neighborhoods," said Mema.

"We're now positioned better to serve the folks that need our services because we've been able to branch out. COVD pushed us way out of our comfort zone in a lot of ways and brought a lot of awareness to the issue of poverty and hunger," Morris said.

At the last mega food distribution in March, CCD distributed food and diapers to 1,118 households, providing nearly 61,000 meals to those in need.

The same is expected on Friday, July 30, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Dallas Executive Airport.