Kroger is supporting UTA students with a five-year, $250,000 commitment to the UTA Maverick Pantry to help make sure no student goes hungry.

"Every single college and university campus should absolutely have a food pantry if they're able because there's an immediate need, the moment students step foot on your university campus," said Jessica Sanchez, the director of student advocacy services.

Statistics show one in three college students faces food insecurity, which can affect a student's performance in the classroom.

"They have to be able to feed themselves and have a full stomach so they can show up and be present and be academically successful," said Sanchez.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

We are thrilled to announce the opening of our brand new Maverick Food Pantry Presented by Kroger, offering essential items for members of our Maverick community to help them achieve their academic, professional, and personal goals! #MavUp pic.twitter.com/RnrIeVtI0C — UT Arlington (@utarlington) July 6, 2022

The Kroger gift will help with the Maverick Pantry's ongoing operational costs, such as expenses for products, staffing, programming and outreach. The gift is part of Kroger's Zero Hunger Zero Waste commitment, an initiative that seeks to create communities free from hunger and waste by 2025.