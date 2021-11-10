Kroger, NBC 5 Join Forces to Fight Hunger

Just in time for the holidays, NBC 5, Telemundo 39 and Kroger are teaming up to fight hunger in communities across the region.

The campaign, called End Hunger Here, kicked off at a South Dallas Kroger store Wednesday morning.

Until Dec. 7, Kroger shoppers will be able to purchase virtual food boxes by rounding up their grocery bills to the nearest $1, $5 or even $10.

The money that is raised will go to help five area food banks, including North Texas Food Bank, Tarrant Area Food Bank, East Texas Food Bank, Food Bank of Central Louisiana and Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana.

“Over the past 18 months, we went from 5 mobile food pantries to 23 mobile food pantries every month and we are able to go to these communities and serve families that couldn't get to us or get to a food pantry,” Linda Hutson with the Food Bank of Central Louisiana said.

Last year, the efforts raised $2.4 million and hopes to reach $3 million this year – which translates to 9 million meals.