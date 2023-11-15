Kroger, NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 partner to help feed those in need this holiday season

Kroger shoppers will be hearing a vital message over the next several weeks.

Shoppers are being asked to give to the End Hunger Now campaign.

It’s Something Cathy Lucchesi was more than willing to do.

"I think this is a very good cause,” Kroger shopper Cathy Lucchesi said. “We should share during the holidays, especially in this time and situation we are in."

The process of giving is easy. During checkout, you can round up your bill to the nearest dollar. Or you can add a donation of $1, $5, or $10 to your bill.

"For every dollar, you are creating three meals," Kroger Corporate Affairs Director John Votava said.

Votava explained why donations are so needed right now.

"In Texas, especially north Texas, one in seven people are experiencing food insecurity,” Votava said. “It's even worse for kids and seniors. One in five kids don't know where their next meal is going to come from."

Last year, $900,000 was raised for the North Tarrant Area Food Bank and North Texas Food Bank.

That's a goal they hope to beat this year.

Nearly 81,000 pounds of food were donated.

"At the $10 box purchases food at cost that goes directly to the food bank,” Votava said. “That's going to be high protein food like peanut butter, canned fish, canned chicken."

It's a simple gesture Lucchesi encouraged people to consider while doing their grocery shopping.

"I think everyone should think of other people and share what we have," Lucchesi said.

Kroger is running this campaign through December 24th.

NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 Fighting Hunger Campaign partnered with Kroger.