Fort Worth 9-Year-Old Gets Big Donation From Chobani for Kindness Campaign

November 13, 2020 is World Kindness Day.

A 9-year-old boy in Fort Worth is on what he calls a Race to Kindness. Orion Jean has been collecting food and snacks in hopes of packing 100,000 brown paper bags by Thanksgiving. His hope is to donate all the food to those in need.

In September, Jean collected 600 toys to donate to Children's Health. He said then it was just part of his mission. Now, he is collecting food.

Kherri Jean

Since NBC 5 first talked to Jean, his story has gone national. He has been featured on several television shows and networks.

His story has touched so many, including the people at New York-based Chobani. The yogurt company's CEO, Hamdi Ulukaya, announced Thursday on Twitter that the company would be donating 100,000 Chobani products to the Tarrant Area Food Bank in Jean's name.

Humanity & hope alive thx to heroes like Orion Jean, 9 y/o spreading kindness, feeding 100K by Thxgiving, he’s a ray of light. Orion inspires us all at Chobani, sending 100K Chobani products for you to help hungry families, like Orion lets build strong communities #racetokindness pic.twitter.com/cfwYUKzNfr — Hamdi Ulukaya (@hamdiulukaya) November 12, 2020

"The truck departed from our South Edmeston, New York, plant and arrived Thursday. Additionally, local Chobani team members in Texas packed 100 meal bags to donate to Race to Kindness in conjunction with the 100,000 donation," Chobani media lead John Kell wrote in an email to NBC 5.

"I was crying like a baby when they told us," Jean's mom, Kherri, said. "We are going to visit the food bank so Orion can hear about the impact it is going to make in the community and see what 100,000 yogurt cups looks like. They [the food bank] are so overjoyed."

Jean's Race to 100,000 meals campaign is still accepting donations for the food bags they hope to package by Thanksgiving.