Food Banks Call for Volunteers as More Seek Services

Nonprofits fighting hunger in North Texas are doing more with less. Many volunteers are staying home to stay safe during the pandemic, but not Nick Morales.

"I feel called to it. It's something I always felt passionate about, to help people less fortunate than myself, less blessed than myself," Morales said.

Morales is on duty twice a week, four hours at a time volunteering and getting food to clients who come to the food pantry at CitySquare in South Dallas.

He is mission-critical to the nonprofit's fight against poverty and hunger, and the nonprofit recently awarded him with its Frontline Fighter award.

"That was very nice. I appreciate it but that's not why I do it," he said. "I've been blessed all my life. It's very fulfilling to serve others who may not be as fortunate as I am."

Morales started volunteering at CitySquare back in 2016; working primarily with homeless clients. He switched to the food pantry when the pandemic started back in March.

Thank you @RealityCheckIt1! The need for in-person volunteers at our Food Pantry is high - if you're ready, please join one of our upcoming orientation sessions & help us keep the carts rolling. https://t.co/MaQfcUZhbM #communityneverstops https://t.co/xFctdBN0tP — CitySquare (@CitySq) November 13, 2020

"You see in the news what the pandemic has done to people's lives, and as someone who hasn't really experienced that firsthand, it's a little bit eye-opening to see and talk with people who it has affected firsthand," he said. "You hear about people who've lost their jobs. People who are struggling to pay rent and put groceries on the table."

Morales, who works in technology but is shifting to the nonprofit world, has continued his volunteer work during the unrelenting march of coronavirus.

"There is a certain amount of risk. I do have parents that are older in the metroplex who I do see from time to time. So my biggest concern would be putting them at but I do everything I can to mitigate that risk," he said.

Yet for Morales, that risk is not nearly as big as the reward that comes with being there for others.

"I would say to other people, see what happens in our community. See the organizations that are fighting poverty," he said. "It can be a fulfilling experience for anyone to serve."