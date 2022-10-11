Fighting Hunger, North Texas Food Bank Holds Public Food Distributions

In an effort to continue fighting hunger and help struggling families, the North Texas Food Bank and its diverse network of more than 400 feeding partners will hold public mobile food distributions this week.
Community-led distributions will be held across North Texas and will be accessible to those families in need.
Here's a list of those times and locations.
Mobile Food Distributions:
- Wednesday, Oct. 12 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Wylie Church of Christ 901 S Ballard Ave. Wylie TX 75098
- Wednesday, Oct. 12 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church 921 W. Illinois Avenue Dallas TX 75224
- Wednesday, Oct. 12 from 10 a.m. to 12p Lawrence and Marder 2600 Lawrence St Dallas TX 75215
- Thursday, Oct. 13 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Mark Cuban Heroes Center 1800 Bonnie View Rd Dallas TX 75216
- Friday, Oct. 14 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Islamic Center of Irving 2555 Esters Rd Irving TX 75062
- Saturday, Oct. 15 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Mt Zion Baptist Church of Sandbranch 129 Burns Dr. Seagoville TX 75159
Need help finding a pantry near you? Visit North Texas Food Bank to see updated schedules and locations.