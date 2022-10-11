www.ntfb.org

Fighting Hunger, North Texas Food Bank Holds Public Food Distributions

In an effort to continue fighting hunger and help struggling families, the North Texas Food Bank and its diverse network of more than 400 feeding partners will hold public mobile food distributions this week.

Community-led distributions will be held across North Texas and will be accessible to those families in need.

Here's a list of those times and locations.

Mobile Food Distributions:

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.
  • Wednesday, Oct. 12 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Wylie Church of Christ 901 S Ballard Ave. Wylie TX 75098
  • Wednesday, Oct. 12 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church 921 W. Illinois Avenue Dallas TX 75224
  • Wednesday, Oct. 12 from 10 a.m. to 12p Lawrence and Marder 2600 Lawrence St Dallas TX 75215
  • Thursday, Oct. 13 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Mark Cuban Heroes Center 1800 Bonnie View Rd Dallas TX 75216
  • Friday, Oct. 14 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Islamic Center of Irving 2555 Esters Rd Irving TX 75062
  • Saturday, Oct. 15 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Mt Zion Baptist Church of Sandbranch 129 Burns Dr. Seagoville TX 75159

Need help finding a pantry near you? Visit North Texas Food Bank to see updated schedules and locations.

This article tagged under:

www.ntfb.orgfighting hungernorth texas food bankNTFB
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint LX News Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us