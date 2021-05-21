Fighting Hunger in North Texas Goes on, Rain Or Shine

The storms rolled in North Texas this week, and so did volunteers helping families fight hunger.

There's a sense of urgency when people are lined up for food.

A partnership between Antioch Missionary Baptist Church in Fort Worth and Tarrant Area Food Bank began in the pandemic with no end in sight.

"We'll continue to make our location available every Tuesday throughout the summer because the need is still out there," said Archie Kennon, Jr, the pastor at Antioch.

Dallas College opened its seven campuses to the North Texas Food Bank more than a year ago.

"Our president Joe May said absolutely, immediately open all the campuses and provide for our community," said Cathy Edwards, associate dean of student care at the Mountain View campus.

The food distribution at Mountain View comes every two weeks instead of weekly but it's still there and so are those who need it.

"I'm 80 years old, worked until last year and now it's a permanent layoff. Can't make it on social security," said a woman as she waited in line.

"Where I was working it was closed," a man said about his job situation in the pandemic.

"We barely got our fixed income. And we don't have a job," added another woman.

"People who went through their savings when they were unemployed are now having to build back up their savings. Unemployment is still very high. The cost of living is still very high," said Liana Solis, communications specialist with North Texas Food Bank.

Families must still weather the storms of the pandemic. Yet, as they find their way to Dallas College, Edwards invites them to come back to campus help find a clearer path.

"Come get educated. Whether it's a new skill, if you're out of work right now, you need a new skill. We have great technology classes. If you want to come get your associate's degree and go on to a 4-year university, we are here for you, in the community, affordable, affordable education, ESL classes, continuing education classes, all of that we have right here in the community," Edwards said. "And, I think by bringing the community here on campus to get the food, they start to feel more comfortable with a college campus. some have not been on a college campus in their life and so this will start to feel like home to them.”