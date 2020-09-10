Dallas' Skyline Glows Orange for Hunger Action Day

Downtown Dallas and especially the lights of the Reunion Tower have always been a draw for thousands of people with the lights of the buildings often used to draw attention to social issues or events in North Texas.

Thursday night the buildings lit up orange in partnership with the North Texas Food Bank in honor of Hunger Action Day.

According to the North Texas Food Bank, Hunger Action Day is a day when efforts across the country are focused for greater hunger-fighting impact.

The Reunion Tower ball displayed the letters NTFB for North Texas Food Bank, and while the Omni Hotel also displayed the name when it wasn't showing the Dallas Stars logo in honor of Game 3 of the Western Conference final.

September is Hunger Action Month. NBC 5 and sister station Telemundo 39 have also joined the initiative. Every week NBC 5 reports on Fighting Hunger efforts and ways you can help make a difference in the community.

The Dallas skyline to glow orange until the sun comes up Friday.