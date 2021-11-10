NBC 5, Telemundo 39, Kroger Dallas Division, and the Kroger Co. Zero Hunger Zero Waste Foundation are fighting hunger this holiday season and we need your help!

Now – December 7, visit a Kroger store near you and donate a $10 virtual food box to help food insecure families. NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 are once again joining Kroger’s annual hunger campaign, End Hunger Here, as food insecurity continues to be a chronic issue in North Texas. Your generous donation will help North Texas Food Bank and Tarrant Area Food bank feed local families during the holidays.

Making a donation is very easy at your local store. You can donate the $10 virtual food box; you can round up your grocery purchases to the nearest $1, $5 or $10, or make a direct donation of any amount of your choice.

The Kroger Co. Zero Hunger Zero Waste Foundation End Hunger Here campaign’s goal is to raise $3 million overall in Texas and Louisiana. That $3 million donation translates into 9 million meals which will to be distributed to our local North Texas Food Bank and Tarrant Area Food Bank as well as East Texas Food Bank, Food Bank of Central Louisiana, and Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana.

NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 Fighting Hunger

Visit a Kroger Near You Today!

Now – Wednesday, December 7

Donate a $10 Virtual Food Box