Fighting Hunger: Kroger Community Care Hunger Program 2020

By Kiana Freeman

NBC 5 is Fighting Hunger this holiday season.

Help us provide 5 million meals to our community through the Kroger Community Care Hunger Program in partnership with the Tarrant Area Food Bank and the North Texas Food Bank.

You can donate through Kroger’s Community Care $10 Food Box which is on display throughout Kroger stores. Just pull a tab from one of the displays and bring it to the register when you checkout.

Your donation will be placed on the Community Care Wall to recognize your generosity. You will also have the opportunity to “Round Up” your general grocery purchase to the nearest $1, $5 or $10.

Make a difference by participating in the Community Care Hunger Program with NBC 5 and Kroger. Fight hunger and help those in need this holiday season.

fighting hunger
