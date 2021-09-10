Fighting Hunger at the State Fair of Texas 2021

The State Fair of Texas is back and better than ever! After almost two years without our beloved fair due to Covid-19, it’s time to welcome back this Texas staple. The State Fair of Texas will be held September 24 – October 17 at Fair Park in Dallas.

On opening day, Friday, September 24, NBC 5, the State Fair of Texas and the North Texas Food Bank are Fighting Hunger. Bring two jars of peanut butter on Opening Day to donate to the North Texas Food Bank and your admission will be $10 at the gate for this special promotion.

NBC 5 continues our Fighting Hunger campaign every Wednesday during the State Fair of Texas through the North Texas Food Bank’s “Feed the Need” program. It’s easy to participate! Just bring 5 canned food items to the State Fair on any Wednesday and your admission will be $5 dollars at the gate for this special promotion. All of your canned donations will go to the North Texas Food Bank.

NBC 5 is the television media sponsor of the “Feed the Need” food drive at the State Fair of Texas.

About the North Texas Food Bank

In 1982, the North Texas Food Bank was established by Jo Curtis, Kathryn Hall, Lorraine Griffin Kircher, and Liz Minyard. They decided to address the critical issue of hunger in our community by distributing donations of surplus food and grocery products through a network of charitable organizations.

Over the decades, the impact of hunger has grown. As NTFB entered the new century, the face of hunger changed as the economic downturn led to North Texans at every income level seeking food assistance.

Today, NTFB continues the fight against hunger as a certified member of the Feeding America Food Bank Network.

About the State Fair of Texas

Since its inception in 1886, the State Fair of Texas has celebrated all things Texan by promoting agriculture, education, and community involvement through quality entertainment in a family-friendly environment. The State Fair of Texas is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization with proceeds helping to preserve and improve our home, Fair Park; underwrite museums, community initiatives, and scholarship programs to support students throughout the Lone Star State pursuing higher education; and help improve State Fair operations. The 2021 exposition runs September 24 through October 17 in Fair Park. Visit BigTex.com for more information.

As part of its mission to contribute on a local and state-wide level, The Fair gives back through its partnerships with charities like the North Texas Food Bank, provides 2.1 million free admission tickets for North Texas students and teachers, sponsors local community programs, gives college scholarships, hosts more than 1,100 creative competitions, provides 6,000 seasonal jobs, and adds hundreds of millions of dollars to the North Texas economy.