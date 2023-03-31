Family Fit Fest: Get your family fit, inside and out!

NBC 5, Telemundo 39 and Community Council of Greater Dallas invite you to Commit to Be Fit at the FAMILY FIT FEST!

Join NBC 5’s Brittney Johnson, Honorary Chair, and Telemundo 39’s Martha Minjarez at this exciting family friendly event which takes place on Saturday, April 29, from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. at Dallas Market Hall.

Family Fit Fest is a health and wellness exposition with fun at its core. The event has expanded to include every family member, from the very young to grandparents. Its focus is on being fit in all aspects of life. This family-friendly event will help ALL the family get physically, nutritionally, mentally, financially, civically, and spiritually fit. Attendees will have access to engaging, educational activities that are tons of fun!

There will be hundreds of resources and services from 100+ businesses and non-profits aimed at enhancing and improving the quality of everyone’s life.

FAMILY FIT FEST:

Presented by Community Council of Greater Dallas

Saturday, April 29

11am – 3pm

FREE Admission

FREE Parking

Dallas Market Hall

2200 N. Stemmons Freeway

Dallas

For More Information, Click Here.

GET YOUR FAMILY FIT, INSIDE AND OUT AT THE FAMILY FIT FEST!

• FIRST 500 Attendees Get A FREE T-Shirt

• FIRST 1000 Attendees Get a Box of Food from the North Texas Food Bank

• FREE ADMISION and FREE PARKING: Concessions available for purchase

• ENTERTAINMENT: Live music/DJ, Games, Texas Rangers Wiffle Ball Field, KidVenture Gaga Ball Pit, FC Soccer, Dallas Mavericks Cheerleaders, Mascots, Rock Climbing wall, Pickleball, Crayola Experience, Dancing Grannies, Inflatables, Photo Booth, Professional Chefs with healthy cooking demos, & more!



• ACTIVITY & EXHIBIT EXAMPLES: (100+ non-profit and business exhibitors)

• NUTRITIONALLY FIT

• Live, themed cooking demos

• Themed workshops

o Cooking healthy on a budget

o Picky eaters

o Dining out

o Types of diets

• PHYSICALLY FIT

• Texas Rangers Wiffle Ball Field

• FC Soccer

• Pickleball

• Live fitness classes for all

• Kidz Zone

o Rock Climbing Wall

o Inflatables

o Obstacle Course

• Wellness workshops

o Chronic conditions

o Diabetes

o Ask-a-Pharmacist

• Health screenings & vaccinations

• MENTALLY FIT

• Workshops for everybody

• Including caregivers and youth

• Stress, depression

• FINANCIALLY FIT

• Job recruitment

• Financial literacy (budgeting, retirement,

home-buying, building credit)

• Entrepreneurship (for youths, too!)

• Avoiding scams

• CIVICALLY FIT

• Voter registration

• Local civic leaders

• SPIRITUALLY FIT

• Medication & Prayer