Fair Park Blues & Jazz Festival 2022

This Labor Day weekend, NBC 5 and the African American Museum would like you to round up the family, grab a blanket and lawn chairs and head to the Fair Park Blues & Jazz Festival on Sunday, September 4, in Dallas. Come out to this entertaining festival that will feature some of Texas’ best blues and jazz artists as well as great food vendors. Tickets are on sale now! Proceeds from the festival will benefit the African American Museum’s youth educational program.

The African American Museum is devoted to the preservation and display of African American artistic, cultural and historical materials. The museum has one of the largest African American Folk Art collections in the United States.

To purchase your tickets and for more information about the festival, click HERE.

Fair Park Blues & Jazz Festival

African American Museum

Sunday, September 4

3536 Grand Ave.

Dallas, Texas

Blankets and Lawn Chairs are recommended