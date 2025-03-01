Experience The Sense of Beauty at the Meadows Museum

NBC 5, Telemundo 39, and the Meadows Museum hope you’ll visit a new, limited-time exhibit entitled The Sense of Beauty: Six Centuries of Painting from Museo de Arte de Ponce. The travelling exhibit will be shown in Dallas until June 22, so don’t miss out!

This masterful exhibition features 60 European, American, and Puerto Rican works from the 16th to the 21st centuries, some of which will be in the mainland United States for the first time! The works are accompanied by descriptive texts in both English and Spanish.

The Meadows Museum is open from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday through Saturday, and 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Sunday. Thursday hours extend to 9:00 p.m. and parking is free. For more information on the Meadows Museum, click HERE.

Meadows Museum Dallas

February 23 – June 22

Meadows Museum

5900 Bishop Blvd.

Dallas

For more information, click HERE.