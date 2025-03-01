community

Experience The Sense of Beauty at the Meadows Museum

By Peter Raebel

Meadows Museum

NBC 5, Telemundo 39, and the Meadows Museum hope you’ll visit a new, limited-time exhibit entitled The Sense of Beauty: Six Centuries of Painting from Museo de Arte de Ponce. The travelling exhibit will be shown in Dallas until June 22, so don’t miss out!

 This masterful exhibition features 60 European, American, and Puerto Rican works from the 16th to the 21st centuries, some of which will be in the mainland United States for the first time! The works are accompanied by descriptive texts in both English and Spanish.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

The Meadows Museum is open from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday through Saturday, and 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Sunday. Thursday hours extend to 9:00 p.m. and parking is free. For more information on the Meadows Museum, click HERE.

Meadows Museum Dallas
February 23 – June 22
Meadows Museum
5900 Bishop Blvd.
Dallas
For more information, click HERE.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

This article tagged under:

communityDallasSMU
Dashboard
Local Lone Star Politics Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us