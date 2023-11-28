NBC 5 and Dallas Black Dance Theatre invite you to travel to a winter wonderland full of cheer, delight, and the sweetest of treats with Dallas Black Dance Academy students as they take the stage for an enchanting performance of Espresso Nutcracker on Saturday, December 9, at the Majestic Theatre.
Sprinkled with sugarplum fairies and a little holiday magic, this whimsical reimagining of a timeless tale is sure to leave you feeling merry and bright! For more information, click here.
Dallas Black Dance Academy
Espresso Nutcracker 2023
Saturday, December 9
7:00 PM CDT
Majestic Theatre
1925 Elm St
Dallas, TX 75201
In-Person • On-Demand • Streaming
For tickets, click here
