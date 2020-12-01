Espresso Nutcracker 2020

NBC 5 and the Dallas Black Dance Theatre invite you to experience an enchanting virtual performance for all ages. Join us for the Dallas Black Dance Academy’s Espresso Nutcracker on Saturday, December 12 at 7:00 p.m.

The Espresso Nutcracker is sure to be a real treat, with jazz-influenced excerpts from Duke Ellington and a ballet performance from the Dallas Black Dance Theatre Academy across the Land of Snow and the Land of Sweets.

To purchase your tickets for the virtual showcase, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/espresso-nutcracker-tickets-129569727543

For more information about the Dallas Black Dance Theatre, visit https://dbdt.com.

