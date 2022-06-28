Empowering You: Education, Health and Job Fair 2022

NBC 5, Telemundo 39 and Unity Unlimited, Inc. invite you to attend the Empowering You: Education, Health and Job Fair on Saturday, July 2, from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. at the Bob Duncan Center located at 2800 S. Center St. in Arlington. Admission is free.

The spirit of the Juneteenth celebration continues in this Unity Unlimited, Inc. sponsored event by encouraging you to invest in your future, get healthy, and increase your earning potential. Make the decision to dedicate more time and attention to your health, career, and education and embrace Dr. Opal Lee’s vision to bridge the gap to economic freedom and good health for everyone.

Dr. Lee, the 95-year-young Grandmother of Juneteenth and Nobel Peace Prize nominee, wants you to be empowered. Come out for the Empowering You: Education, Health and Job Fair. Don’t miss this opportunity to connect and access information on financial literacy, business, access to healthcare, and job and college recruitment. Obtain information on healthy eating, home ownership, credit, and budgeting. There will also be representatives onsite taking job applications from the Federal Bureau of Prisons, Meta, McDonald’s and more. You will have the opportunity to apply for scholarships and get college admission information. There will also be full body scans performed and other healthcare screenings offered.

So don’t miss out on this great opportunity. For more information on this empowering event, click HERE

