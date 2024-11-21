Education, health and access to wealth for families at The Concilio

NBC 5, Telemundo 39 and The Concilio are pleased to introduce opportunities available for North Texas families to succeed. The Concilio is a North Texas-based non-profit organization serving Latino families through gold-standard programs focused on education, health and access to wealth.

There are many programs available to help your family thrive.

The Concilio’s flagship education program, PASE (Parents Advocating for Student Excellence), equips parents with essential knowledge about navigating the public school system, communicating effectively with teachers and counselors, and fostering learning at home. Through PASE, parents become active advocates for their children’s academic success.

The PAL (Parents As Leaders) program sets the stage for children's academic success by providing parents with children ages 0-5 with the information, resources, and training needed to foster children's early literacy and reading abilities, social-emotional, language and motor skills.

The Concilio’s health program, Healthy Kids, Healthy Families (HKHF), supports families to lead healthier lives by offering comprehensive nutrition education, cooking demonstrations, fitness assessments, and support with enrolling in federal programs like SNAP, CHIP, and Medicaid. The programs aim to reduce health disparities in the Latino community by promoting preventive care and healthy lifestyles.

The Latino Strategy Institute (LSI) is a key initiative aimed at driving systemic change through a three-pronged approach: research and analysis, stakeholder engagement, and leadership development. The Concilio leads this program and LSI provides a platform for in-depth summits, activations, and think tanks that foster collaboration and elevate Latino leaders in the region.

The Hispanic Cultural Competency Training program helps businesses and organizations better understand and serve the Hispanic population, driving systemic change and promoting long-term community impact.

The Young Latino Professionals Network (YLPN) nurtures the next generation of Latino leaders by providing mentorship, networking, and professional development opportunities for emerging professionals.

Please contact The Concilio for any of these programs that will help your family continue to thrive and achieve important goals.

