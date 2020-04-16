EarthxFilm Unveils Virtual Programming launching on 50th Anniversary of Earth Day

EarthxFilm has unveiled its lineup of virtual programming celebrating the 50th Anniversary of Earth Day, including 36 features and shorts; virtual options for XR experiences; various filmmaker, youth leader live-streams, Q&A’s, panels, live music and EarthxFilmYouth programming. Kicking off with Music on April 17 at 5:00PM CST, EarthxFilm will present the bulk of its programming, including Brett Falentine’s "Fire on the Hill: The Cowboys of South Central L.A.", Alexander John Glustrom’s "Mossville: When Great Trees Fall," David Byars’ "Public Trust," and Deia Schlosberg’s "The Story of Plastic" April 22 - 27.

The 2020 EarthxFilm festival is proud to support its filmmakers financially during this uncertain time, with screening fees and online donations collected for the films and filmmakers participating in the virtual film festival presentation. Cash prizes totaling $20,000 will be awarded to filmmakers and the environmental organizations and efforts that the winning films explore at a live-streamed awards ceremony on Sunday, April 27. Additionally, the 2020 Youth Film Competition, a Planet911 Challenge developed in collaboration with Instagram and Creative Visions, will award up to $5,000 in cash and prizes.

This year’s festival will kick-off with EarthxDance, a live-streamed DJ set featuring Classic Roots, a Toronto-based music producer and performer. Classic Roots developed his renowned original sound through the integration of traditional Anishinaabe drumming and singing with the unique sound of techno/house, highlighting the intersection of urban and indigenous cultures. His performance will begin with a screening of Chrisann Hessing’s documentary short "Turning Tables" about his music and influence.

In addition to the documentary feature and short screenings, EarthxFilm will also present various XR experiences through EarthXR. For a complete festival lineup, and info to free registration, visit www.earthxfilm.org.

About EarthxFilm

EarthxFilm showcases films and emerging media that explore conservation, climate change, and the environment while honoring the heroes working to protect our planet. Our mission is to turn awareness into action through art and media. We achieve our goals by partnering with top environmental, film, and entertainment organizations across the globe. EarthxFilm presents year-round programs culminating in a 6-day festival, April 22 – 27. For more info, visit www.EarthxFilm.org.

About EarthX

EarthX convenes the world’s largest environmental expo, conference and film festival, and is a member of IUCN, International Union for Conservation of Nature. Founded in 2011 by environmentalist and businessman Trammell S. Crow, the Texas-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization promotes environmental awareness and impact through conscious business, nonpartisan collaboration and community-driven sustainable solutions. In 2019, the event drew over 177,000 attendees, 2,000 environmental business leaders, 700 exhibitors and 450 speakers. Earthx2020 will be held April 22 – 26. For more info, visit www.EarthX.org.