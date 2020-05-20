Double Up Food Bucks Program at Cowtown Farmers Market Enables SNAP Recipients to Stretch Their Food Dollars.

Looking for healthy, fresh-from-the-farm produce for the family table this summer? Cowtown Farmers Market is the place to shop, and now local families that are eligible for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits can stretch their food dollars even further with the new Double Up Food Bucks initiative.

Area residents with a Lone Star Card (EBT) can double their spending at the Cowtown Farmers Market which began as of Saturday, May 16. Participants can swipe their Lone Star Cards at the market information tent (Shine’s Farmstand) to buy SNAP tokens and receive a matching number of Double Up Food Bucks tokens. Tokens can then be used for SNAP-eligible items at the market; tokens don’t expire and can be used at the market any time.

Double Up Food Bucks is part of a national network that is working to increase healthy food access in partnership with farmers markets, farm stands, grocery stores and other retail locations. North Texas Healthy Communities and Blue Zones Project are funding the Double Up Food Bucks program in Tarrant County. While the program normally matches $1 for $1 up to $10 a day, matching will be offered on an unlimited basis at least throughout the summer in response to an increased need for food access related to COVID-19. North Texas Healthy Communities is the community outreach arm of Texas Health Resources that focuses on the delivery of community benefit through well-being improvement.

Access to fresh produce can drastically improve the overall health of a community. According to the Tarrant Area Food Bank, 22% of Tarrant County households have no vehicle and live more than a mile from a grocery store or supermarket. What’s more, Tarrant County Public Health reports that 66% of Tarrant County residents are overweight or obese, and 63% of Fort Worth adults suffer from a diet-related chronic disease, including diabetes, high blood pressure, and obesity.

The Cowtown Farmers Market is located at 3821 Southwest Blvd., on the Benbrook Traffic Circle. The market, which features fruits, vegetables, and products all locally grown and produced, is open from 8 a.m. to noon every Saturday. To learn more, visit www.cowtownmarket.com.

NOTE: Cowtown Farmers Market is designated an outdoor grocery and is allowed to be open during COVID restrictions. Shoppers are asked to observe social distancing and remain home if they feel sick.