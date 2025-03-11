Don't miss the Hey Chica! Leadership Summit 2025

NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 want to see you at this year’s Hey Chica! Leadership Summit on Saturday, March 29, from 8:30 a.m. to noon at the Beeman Hotel in Dallas.

This year’s summit focuses on addressing different perspectives and insights that drive transformative change. Participants are invited to come to network, learn and grow, and gain inspiration in a unique environment. The summit will feature panel discussions and a special one-day program that can make a lifelong impact.

With its focus on the “NO Mean Girl” Movement, the Hey Chica! Leadership Summit provides a space for women to seek success while emphasizing compassion over competition.

Build business relationships and grow your connection to the community. For more information, click HERE.

Hey Chica! Leadership Summit

Saturday, March 29

8:30 a.m. – Noon

The Beeman Hotel

6070 N US 75, North Central Expy. #1000

Dallas

