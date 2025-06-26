Don't miss the Dallas Colombian Festival!

NBC 5, Telemundo 39, and Representa Foundation are excited to invite you to the Dallas Colombian Festival on Saturday, July 19 at it’s new, shaded venue at Strauss Square in Dallas.

This year’s theme is, “it’s Colombia, not Columbia” and features live music, rich, traditional dance, and delicious Colombian food and culture from a vast selection of authentic regions. Don’t miss performances from legendary artists at this amazing, family-friendly event.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Dallas Colombian Festival

Saturday, July 19

3:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.

Strauss Square

2403 Flora St.

Dallas

For more information, click HERE.

About the Representa Foundation

Representa Foundation is a non-profit 501c3 organization with over 250 members that seeks to promote, disseminate and inculcate rich Latin American culture across Dallas and the DFW area, passing it down to the next generation. Find out more information HERE.