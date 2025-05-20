community

Don't miss Texas' first-ever state-wide Puerto Rican parade

The parade will celebrate heritage and community.

By Peter Raebel

Bombazo DFW

NBC 5, Telemundo 39, and Bombazo DFW are excited to invite you to the Texas Puerto Rican Day Parade, the first ever state-wide Puerto Rican parade in Texas on Saturday, June 7, starting at 1:00 p.m. at Dallas City Hall.

This family-friendly event is open to everyone and will bring the community together to celebrate heritage with a vibrant and high-energy event full of Puerto Rican pride, music, dancers, flags, and cultural expressions. There will be live performances, authentic and traditional food and drink, artisan vendors, a kid’s zone and much more!

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

You can find more ways to volunteer and participate in the parade or as a vendor HERE.

Texas Puerto Rican Day Parade
Saturday, June 7
1:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.
Dallas City Hall
1500 Marilla St.
Dallas
For more information, click HERE.

Get top local stories delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

This article tagged under:

communityDallas
Dashboard
Local Lone Star Politics Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us