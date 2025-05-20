Don't miss Texas' first-ever state-wide Puerto Rican parade

NBC 5, Telemundo 39, and Bombazo DFW are excited to invite you to the Texas Puerto Rican Day Parade, the first ever state-wide Puerto Rican parade in Texas on Saturday, June 7, starting at 1:00 p.m. at Dallas City Hall.

This family-friendly event is open to everyone and will bring the community together to celebrate heritage with a vibrant and high-energy event full of Puerto Rican pride, music, dancers, flags, and cultural expressions. There will be live performances, authentic and traditional food and drink, artisan vendors, a kid’s zone and much more!

You can find more ways to volunteer and participate in the parade or as a vendor HERE.

Texas Puerto Rican Day Parade

Saturday, June 7

1:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Dallas City Hall

1500 Marilla St.

Dallas

For more information, click HERE.