Don't miss Texas' first-ever state-wide Puerto Rican parade

NBC 5, Telemundo 39, and Bombazo DFW are excited to invite you to the Texas Puerto Rican Day Parade, the first ever state-wide Puerto Rican parade in Texas on Saturday, June 7, starting at 1:00 p.m. at Dallas City Hall.
This family-friendly event is open to everyone and will bring the community together to celebrate heritage with a vibrant and high-energy event full of Puerto Rican pride, music, dancers, flags, and cultural expressions. There will be live performances, authentic and traditional food and drink, artisan vendors, a kid’s zone and much more!
You can find more ways to volunteer and participate in the parade or as a vendor HERE.
Texas Puerto Rican Day Parade
Saturday, June 7
1:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.
Dallas City Hall
1500 Marilla St.
Dallas
For more information, click HERE.
Get top local stories delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.