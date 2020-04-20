DIY Scrappy Garden presented by The Perot Museum

Perot Museum

By Meridith Semmelbeck, Programs Manager, Perot Museum of Nature and Science

Did you know you can easily regrow some of your vegetables, just by using kitchen scraps? Here’s how you can get started, using the base of a bunch of celery and some seeds from a bell pepper.

You will need:
• An empty container like a small pot or plastic cup
• Potting soil
• A few bell pepper seeds
• Base from a bunch of celery (1-2 inches tall – you do not need the stalks)
• Water
• Sunshine

Directions:
• Fill two containers most of the way with soil.
• Press about three bell pepper seeds ¼ inch into the soil of one container, making sure they are covered.
• Plant the celery base, cut-side up, 1 inch deep into the soil of the other container. Cover the celery base with soil.
• Water both containers and place in a sunny location to grow!

For more information on activities to do at home, visit www.perotmuseum.org.

