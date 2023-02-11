Discover Black Heritage Month – The 1619 Project One-Act Festival 2023

Discover Black Heritage Month with NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 at The 1619 Project One-Act Festival, at the Bishop Arts Theater Center, with weekend performances now through February 26.
Throughout the three consecutive weekends, nine local and national playwrights will show their original written plays inspired by the different chapters from New York Times bestselling book The 1619 Project by Nikole Hannah-Jones. The plays will be riveting and relevant, with topics ranging from redlining to racism, Afrofuturism, and antisemitism. It will also explore the legacy of slavery in present-day America.
For tickets, Click HERE.
Discover Black Heritage Month – 1619 Project One Act Festival
Weekend performances through February 26
Bishop Arts Theater Center
215 S Tyler Street
Dallas, TX
For more information or tickets, Click HERE.
