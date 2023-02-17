Irving Black Arts Council

Discover Black Heritage – Irving Black Arts Council ‘Connections' Art Gallery 2023

Now - February 25

By Alex Ramirez and Irving Black Arts Council Staff

Irving Black Arts Council

Discover Black Heritage with NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 at "Connections," the Irving Black Arts Council Visual Arts Exhibition at the Irving Arts Center Main Gallery, now through February 25.

Come and see the fantastic work of five artists that will showcase their artwork in the main gallery. The artists featured are Frank Frazier, Earline Green, John Johnson, Gerald Leavell, and Burl Washington. The exhibition will also be free for everyone to see the beautiful work. 

For information on the exhibit, Click HERE.

Irving Black Arts Council
The Irving Black Arts Council, an all-volunteer arts group organized in 1989, showcases the artistic talents of African Americans, including playwrights, directors, singers, poets, storytellers, painters, and sculptors.

