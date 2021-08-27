Dinosaurs to Roam the Earth Again at the Heard Museum

Let your imagination run wild and join NBC 5 and the Heard Natural Science Museum & Wildlife as you travel back in time to a world where dinosaurs still roamed!

The Heard Museum located in McKinney, is providing an experience like no other. Journey through the 16th Annual Dinosaurs Live! Life Size Animatronic Dinosaurs exhibit, as you're captivated by roaring dinosaurs.The exhibit will be open from September 4, 2021, through February 21, 2022, which is included in general admission and free to Heard Museum Members.

As you embark along the half-mile nature trail, you’ll be able to interact and discover interesting facts about a variety of dinosaurs, both herbivorous and carnivorous. This year’s exhibit will feature an outdoor hadrosaur fossil dig to inspire future paleontologists. Along the trail there will be photo-ops and stationary baby dinosaurs for children to play on. The Dinosaurs Live! exhibit is perfect for all ages and offers unique and exciting educational activities the entire family will enjoy!

About Heard Natural Science Museum & Wildlife Sanctuary

Heard Natural Science Museum & Wildlife Sanctuary is a private 501(c)3 nonprofit organization dedicated to bringing nature and people together to discover, enjoy, experience, restore and preserve our priceless environment. The Heard was founded in 1967 by Bessie Heard at the age of 80. In a time when the rate of expansion of the Metroplex was slower than today, she foresaw the need to preserve a place where future generations could experience nature. Today, the Heard's mission of bringing nature and people together is carried out through education, particularly of young people, which emphasizes an appreciation of nature and its conservation. For more information, visit www.heardmuseum.org.

NBC 5 is a media sponsor of the Dinosaurs Live! Life Size Animatronic Dinosaurs 2021 exhibit.

