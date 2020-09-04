Dinosaurs to Roam Earth Again at Heard Museum

Get outside and let your imagination run wild as you travel back in time along a half-mile nature trail with ten life-size animatronic dinosaurs. From September 5, 2020 through February 15, 2021, the 15th Annual Dinosaurs Live! Life-Size Animatronic Dinosaurs exhibit at Heard Natural Science Museum & Wildlife Sanctuary in McKinney, Texas will feature ten moving and roaring animatronic dinosaurs, providing an experience sure to captivate visitors. The exhibit features the infamous Tyrannosaurus Rex, a spitting Dilophosaurus, an Acrocanthosaurus, an Allosaurus, a Brachiosaurus, a Diabloceratops, A Megalosaurus, two Stegocerases, a Therizinosaurus, and a Utahraptor. You will also learn interesting facts about both herbivorous and carnivorous dinosaurs.

Children and the young at heart will also have the opportunity to play on stationary baby dinosaurs, a photo-op Tyrannosaurus rex and a photo op Pachyrhinosaurus. This year’s exhibit will also include an outdoor Hadrosaur fossil dig to inspire future paleontologists. The Dinosaurs Live! exhibit trail is jogging-stroller friendly (umbrella strollers are not recommended), giving families and friends a unique, exciting and educational activity to experience together. Dinosaurs Live! is sponsored by NBC 5. This exhibit is included in general admission and free for Heard Museum Members.

About Heard Natural Science Museum & Wildlife Sanctuary

Heard Natural Science Museum & Wildlife Sanctuary is comprised of an indoor museum as well as a 289-acre nature preserve with over 6 miles of nature trails, allowing visitors to connect with nature while social distancing.* The Heard is a private 501(c)3 nonprofit organization dedicated to bringing nature and people together to discover, enjoy, experience, restore and preserve our priceless environment. The Heard was founded in 1967 by Bessie Heard at the age of 80. In a time when the rate of expansion of the Metroplex was slower than today, she foresaw the need to preserve a place where future generations could experience nature. Today, the Heard's mission of bringing nature and people together is carried out through education, particularly of young people, which emphasizes an appreciation of nature and its conservation. For more information, visit www.heardmuseum.org.

*Please note that The Heard Museum’s COVID-19 policies and other related information are available here: www.heardmuseum.org/specialnote

