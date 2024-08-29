“Dinosaurs Live!” returns to the Heard

NBC 5, Telemundo 39, and Heard Natural Science Museum & Wildlife Sanctuary invite you to come see “Dinosaurs Live!” The most popular exhibit at the Heard is back for its 19th year, from Saturday, August 31, 2024 to Monday, February 17, 2025.

Travel back in time with the whole family at the Heard with life-sized, moving, and roaring animatronics for an experience like no other. Exhibit highlights such as the Tyrannosaurus rex will thrill and dazzle with their realistic movements and sounds. Interactive showcases like a fossil dig site are sure to educate kids and adults alike and be a blast in the process!

“Dinosaurs Quiet”, a sensory-friendly version of the experience, runs on the second Saturday of each month, from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. For more information, click HERE. https://www.heardmuseum.org/dinosaurs-live/

Guided tours are available on reservation. “Dinosaurs Live!” is outside, surrounded by the Heard Wildlife Sanctuary.

Dinosaurs Live!

August 31, 2024 – February 17, 2025

Heard Natural Science Museum & Wildlife Sanctuary

1 Nature Place

McKinney, TX 75069

For more information, including which dinosaurs will be featured, click HERE!

Visit the Heard Natural Science Museum HERE.